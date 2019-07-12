|
Alta Ruth (Stevens) Olsen, age 92, of Wingate, Texas passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday July 9, 2019. Alta was born October 21, 1926 in Bronte, Texas.
She is survived by her son Michael W. Olsen and wife, Carol and son Ron Olsen and wife Dawn. Alta also leaves behind four grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Wilburn C. Olsen and daughter-in-law, Karen E. Olsen.
There will be a graveside service for Alta on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens, 4989 FM HIGHWAY 1223, San Angelo, Texas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com for the Olsen family.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 12, 2019