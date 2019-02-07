|
|
Alvin Vance Atkins
Christoval, TX
Alvin Vance Atkins, 76, of Christoval, passed away on February 4, 2019. Alvin was born on June 19, 1942 in San Angelo, Texas, to Mary and William Atkins. He graduated from Miles High School and later entered into the United States Air Force. He married the love of his life, Patricia Autrey Atkins, on June 28, 1974. Alvin was employed by Goodyear as a Test Driver for a number of years. He enjoyed riding BMW Motorcycles, flying airplanes, and repairing anything he could get his hands on. Alvin is survived by his wife, Patricia; 3 children, Amy Wright and husband James, Carla Mansell and husband Mike, and Kevin Bales and wife Roxanne; his grandchildren, Alaya, Caleb and Brenna Bales, Shawna Pistole and husband Chase, Ashley Neighbors and husband Blake, Kristen Tauuneacie and husband Jimmy, Lisa Arizpe and husband Emilio, Ryan Mansell and wife Nancy, Whitney Garry and husband Johnnathan as well as 8 great grandchildren, Hayden, Claire, Chloe, Kyman, Piper, Tessa, Tara and Ezra. He is preceded in death by his parents. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM, February 9, 2019 in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Ivy Cemetery in Christoval, Texas. The family would like to thank Hospice of San Angelo for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 7, 2019