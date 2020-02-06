|
|
Alysa Bilbrey Powers, age 50, passed away on February 3rd, 2020 at her home in San Angelo, TX. She was born September 15, 1969 in Ballinger, TX, and raised in Bronte, TX. She now joins her parents Gary Bilbrey and Sheila English in heaven. Alysa attended Bronte High School before attending Angelo State University and starting her family. She was preceded in death by sister-in-law Lisa Whiting and brother-in-law Roy Whiting, uncles Jesse English and Jim, Duane, and Glenn Bilbrey.
Family was always Alysa's passion and priority. She spent her time looking for every opportunity to enjoy time with her husband, children, and her granddaughter, Kynli. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling to experience God's great creations and create special moments with her family.
Alysa was an incredible mother, wife, sister, and daughter. She followed in her father's footsteps to work for the Texas Department of Transportation for 22 years and completed a total of 26 years of state service. In 1991 she married her high school sweetheart James Scott Powers who survives her along with their sons, Garrett and Tevin, and daughter, Kelsey. She is also survived by her sister Kerri, her brothers Gary, Randy, and Brenton, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, February 10th, 2020 at PaulAnn Baptist Church in San Angelo, TX. Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home Sherwood Way. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to The .
Online condolences may be made at
www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020