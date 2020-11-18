Amelia Mediano
San Angelo - Amelia Mediano, 91, of San Angelo, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born on October 9, 1929 in Loraine, Texas to Jesus and Benita Flores. Amelia worked for Ethicon. She married Refugio Mediano in 1943 and had 6 children. She was preceded in death by her husband Refugio Mediano, mother Benita Flores, father Jesus Flores, daughter Anita Valdez, daughter Augustina Lopez, son Frank Flores and grandsons Eric Valdez and Jonathan Burgess. Those left to cherish her memory are her children Fred Mediano and wife DeAna Greer Mediano, Geneva Gonzales and husband Richard Gonzales, Leo Mediano and wife Dora Mediano, Nora Valdez and husband Alex Valdez, Eddie Mediano, Mary Hernandez, a special ex daughter-in-law Frances Mediano, 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 in the chapel of Johnson's Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at St Pete Mission in Mertzon with interment to follow in Mertzon Cemetery. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com