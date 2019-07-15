|
|
Amy White Simpson
San Angelo - Amy Lynn White-Simpson went to be with her heavenly father, Lord, and savior on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Open visitation will be on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 9:00 am-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday , July 16, 2019 at Shaffer Funeral Home's Pioneer Chapel located at 8009 N. Hwy 87, San Angelo, TX with burial to follow in Pioneer Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/Grape Creek.
She was born on April 12, 1953 in Ballinger,TX to T.L. White and Sandi Hilton. Amy was a retired aviation electrical engineer that worked for Associated Air Center in Dallas, TX. She was married to Richard Simpson of San Angelo in 1999 who preceded her in death in October 2018.
Amy was a devoted mother and grandmother to her 3 children and 7 grandchildren. She was loved and will be greatly missed by all of those lives she has touched.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Simpson, and her son, Clayton Gill. Survivors include her son, Larry Wallace, daughter, Melanie Lang, and 7 grandchildren.
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 15, 2019