Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Shaffer Funeral Home's Pioneer Chapel
8009 N. Hwy 87
San Angelo, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Shaffer Funeral Home's Pioneer Chapel
8009 N. Hwy 87
San Angelo, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy White Simpson


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amy White Simpson Obituary
Amy White Simpson

San Angelo - Amy Lynn White-Simpson went to be with her heavenly father, Lord, and savior on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Open visitation will be on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 9:00 am-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday , July 16, 2019 at Shaffer Funeral Home's Pioneer Chapel located at 8009 N. Hwy 87, San Angelo, TX with burial to follow in Pioneer Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/Grape Creek.

She was born on April 12, 1953 in Ballinger,TX to T.L. White and Sandi Hilton. Amy was a retired aviation electrical engineer that worked for Associated Air Center in Dallas, TX. She was married to Richard Simpson of San Angelo in 1999 who preceded her in death in October 2018.

Amy was a devoted mother and grandmother to her 3 children and 7 grandchildren. She was loved and will be greatly missed by all of those lives she has touched.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Simpson, and her son, Clayton Gill. Survivors include her son, Larry Wallace, daughter, Melanie Lang, and 7 grandchildren.

Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.