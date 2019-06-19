|
Ana Maria "Anita" Robles
Eldorado - Ana Maria "Anita" Robles passed away surrounded by family Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Schleicher County Nursing Home. She was 83.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday June 20th at First Baptist Church of Eldorado with burial to follow at Eldorado Cemetery.
Born December 17, 1935 in Ejido Cristales, Coahuila, Mexico, to Graciano and Maria (Segovia) Silva, Anita was the third of 10 children. She married Enrique Robles on September 6, 1952, in Mexico, and in 1969 they and their growing family relocated to Big Lake, Texas. In 1972, they settled in Eldorado where Anita lived the rest of her life. She and Enrique were married 66 years and had ten children.
A woman of strong faith, Anita was an active member of Templo Getsemani Assembly of God Church, serving in various capacities in the Ministerios Feminiles women's group. She was a regular presence at Sunday and mid-week services, prayer meetings, revivals and church retreats. She delighted in singing hymns and reading scripture.
Anita was an avid gardener and her home was distinguished by many flowering plants and a sizable vegetable garden. She was an excellent resourceful cook who considered cooking for her family an expression of love. Sewing was another one of her passions.
Always kind, generous, and loving to family, friends and strangers alike, Anita is survived by her husband Enrique and nine children: Homero (and Margie) Robles of Lubbock; Areli (and Juan) Montalvo and Ezequiel (and Betty) Robles of Eldorado; Mari (and John) Martinez of San
Marcos; Mario (and Rosa) Robles and Alfredo Robles (and Cristina Medrano) of San Angelo; Angelica Robles and Ana (and Martin) Herrera of Dallas; and Henry Robles of Los Angeles, California. A tenth child, Javier passed away in 1979. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 19, 2019