Andrew Acker Sugg, Jr.
San Angelo - Andrew "Andy" Acker Sugg Jr. was born October 16, 1925 in Los Angeles, CA to Andrew "Acker" Sugg Sr. and Sammie Bess Sugg, and the younger brother to his sister Sammie June. He grew up in a ranching family during some of the country's most economically challenging times. Spending much of his youth between Texas, Oklahoma, and California, A.A Sugg Jr. learned shrewd and invaluable business lessons from his entrepreneurial father.
In the winter of 1942 Andy's father died unexpectedly from a heart condition. At the age of 17, Andy quickly had to step into a new role alongside his mother running the family's ranching enterprise.
After his 18th birthday in October 1943, Andy chose to enlist in the Army Air Corp and wanted to be a pilot on a B-29, however due to color blindness he became a radio operator. He was sent to the South Pacific and was there until the end of the war in 1946. Upon returning to the states, he took back up his studies at Pomona College in California and later graduated with a degree in Economics.
Mr. A.A Sugg Jr. moved back to the ranch full time in 1949 and went on to raising a family, updating ranch facilities and building upon the family businesses. He worked hard over the many decades to continue to increase profitability of the ranch and cattle business. His business savvy allowed for continued growth and a strong foundation for the next generations to come. Andy has been a pillar in the community and his generosity to many excellent charities will continue to be a lasting legacy outside of the ranch. Through his support of his children's and grandchildren's education, he has contributed largely to the next building block in the legacy of the ranch and operations.
He firmly believed that education was the only thing that could never be taken away from you and stressed this to his children and grandchildren. He loved to travel but was known to often take "the scenic route" when out on the open road. Daddy and grandfather also loved a good army surplus auction and collected many trucks, Jeeps, Command vehicles and other odds and ends that were his treasures. He was married to Mary Sheard Sugg for 41 years. They were very active in the church and he served as a lay reader and chalice bearer at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion in Dallas and as a member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepard in San Angelo. They were strong supporters of the Dallas Symphony, the Art Museum of San Angelo and benefactors of Mayo Clinic.
Our loving father and grandfather passed peacefully September 10th, 2019.He is preceded in death by his loving wife Mary, his father Andrew Acker Sr., his mother Sammie Bess, and sister Sammie June. He is survived by 4 daughters Susan Lanz of Santee, Ca, Debbie Sugg of Carlsbad, Ca, Nancy Mickel of Pismo Beach, Ca and Robin Sugg of San Angelo, Tx. As well as 2 inherited daughters Jane Wardlaw and Judy Whitney both of San Angelo. Grandchildren include Heather and Robert Mardian of San Diego, Ca, Andrew Lanz of San Diego, Ca, Pamela and Karl Rapp of Roseville Ca, Samantha and Ryan Akers of San Angelo, Kaitlin Sugg of San Diego, CA, Nicholas Mickel of Pismo Beach, Ca, Lily and Ainsley Sugg of San Angelo, Mitch Whitney of Frisco Tx, Scott and Ginger Wardlaw of San Angelo, Steven and Michelle Wardlaw of Mertzon, Jon and Courtney Wardlaw of Odessa. Great grandchildren include Whitney Wardlaw Sedden, Jacob Wardlaw, Carlee Wardlaw, Haylee Wardlaw, Abby Wardlaw, Hayden Whitney, Natalie Mardian, Charlie Mardian, Lena Rapp, Jack Akers, and Liv Rapp.
The family would like to thank his caregivers Jeannette Costilla, Melissa Gomez, Damaris Zamora, Molly Riley, Sonya Chavez, Dr. Kristy Edwards, Dr. Taylor Kingman, Dr. Marc Wimpy, and physical therapist Sarah Wilde.
He leaves behind a wealth of knowledge, words to live by and wonderful memories. His infinite wisdom and humble nature will continue to guide and ground his family. His legacy will live on in the ranch and the traditions we will keep forever. We will remember him always in the very houses we live in because he lived in them, in the barn, pens and herd of cattle that he spent a life time growing. The ranch will go on because of him and the knowledge he gave to us. Gone, but never forgotten you will always be with us all.
The funeral service will be Monday September 16th at 2:30pm at Harper's Funeral home in San Angelo, TX, with graveside service to follow at Fairmont Cemetery.
The family appreciates your heartfelt prayers and support. Gifts in memory may be made to: Mayo Clinic 200 First Street SW Rochester, MN 55905 and preferably designated for MS research.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Sept. 12 to Sept. 16, 2019