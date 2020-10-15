Andrinne Alice Fowler Wharton
San Angelo - Andrinne Alice Fowler Wharton died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born October 21, 1927 in St. Paul, MN to Harry Seymour Fowler and Marion Frilseth Fowler. Andrinne was first-generation Norwegian American on her mother's side. She grew up among musicians studying piano and organ. By the time she was in high school, she was a church organist and piano accompanist. She graduated from Murray High School in St. Paul and received her bachelor's degree in music from Hamline University.
Upon college graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Lyle Harrison Wharton. Andrinne and Lyle raised three children: Michelle, Jeff and Leslie. Lyle's career as a clinical psychologist lead them across the country and to Japan. They lived in San Antonio, Iowa City, Denver, Tokyo, back to St. Paul, Dallas, Beaumont TX, Las Animas CO, Morristown NJ, Columbia SC, Spruce Pine NC, and full circle to San Antonio. In each location, Andrinne created a new home for her family with determination and love. While engaged in homemaking, she maintained a full studio of piano students. Andrinne was an active art museum docent and enjoyed visiting art museums during travels in the US and Europe. She was also a fine athlete: a competitive tennis player, avid hiker-especially in the NC mountains, and an ice skater. Speed skating was a favorite activity for Andrinne and Lyle whenever their location had an ice rink. Andrinne finally hung up the long blades on her 70th birthday. She retired from piano teaching in 1985 to pursue gardening, painting, playing her Steinway, and enjoying adult children and grandchildren.
Andrinne and Lyle's later years brought them to Boerne, TX, and lastly to San Angelo, TX to be closer to family. Andrinne was very proud of her children and grandchildren.
Andrinne was preceded in death by Lyle, her devoted husband of 69 years, her parents, and brother and sister-in-law, John and Marge Fowler. She is survived by her loving children: Michelle Vanderzant (Chris), Jeff Wharton, and Leslie Brubaker; grandchildren: Katie Drew (Noah), Will Vanderzant (Kate), Blake Cooper, and Kristen Vanderzant (Luca Morganti); great grandson: Henry Lyle Vanderzant; and nieces, nephews and their families.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
