Angel Gamaz Estrada



Eden - Rosary Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Eden Funeral Home Chapel at 7 PM. Service is Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the St. Charles Catholic Church at 10 AM.



Survivors include wife, Celia Estrada; 2 sons, Johnny Castanuela and Billy Estrada of San Angelo; one daughter, Betty Torres of San Angelo; four brothers, Aurtoro Estrada of Eden, Ike Estrada of Brady, Juan Estrada of San Angelo, and Pancho Estrada, Palmillas, Mexico; three sisters, Ana Aguilar, Ester Estrada, and Lila Castro of Palmillas Mexico; and six grandchildren.









