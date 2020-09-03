1/
Angel Gamaz Estrada
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angel Gamaz Estrada

Eden - Rosary Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Eden Funeral Home Chapel at 7 PM. Service is Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the St. Charles Catholic Church at 10 AM.

Survivors include wife, Celia Estrada; 2 sons, Johnny Castanuela and Billy Estrada of San Angelo; one daughter, Betty Torres of San Angelo; four brothers, Aurtoro Estrada of Eden, Ike Estrada of Brady, Juan Estrada of San Angelo, and Pancho Estrada, Palmillas, Mexico; three sisters, Ana Aguilar, Ester Estrada, and Lila Castro of Palmillas Mexico; and six grandchildren.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved