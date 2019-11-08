|
|
Angus Wayne Lee
Eden - Angus Wayne Lee, 83, of Eden, Texas, passed away peacefully on November 6th, 2019 with his family by his side.
Angus was born in Mills County, Texas on February 29th, 1936 to Icie C. Scott Lee and Tully Peter Lee. He was the Salutatorian of the 1954 graduating class of Priddy High School in Priddy, Texas. Angus was the first member of his family to graduate from college when he received his Bachelor in Applied Arts and Sciences on May 20, 1978 from Southwest Texas State University, San Marcos, Texas. Angus married Avon Hurst on April 29th, 1961; they were happily married for 58 years.
Angus served proudly and honorably in the United States Air Force from December 28, 1954 through November 30, 1975, where he served as a Programming Technician, Systems Analyst, Computer Systems Superintendent and a Programmer Chief. He retired from active duty service on December 1st, 1975. Angus earned the Air Force Good Conduct Medal with 3 oak leaf clusters; The Air Force Longevity Service Award with 4 oak leaf clusters; the Meritorious Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Joint Services Commendation Medal from the National Security Agency (NSA). Angus also served for more than fourteen years with the United States Federal Civilian Service. He retired from Civil Service on December 31st, 2001 as Chief of the Information Systems Flight, 17th Communications Squadron, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas where he also received the Outstanding Civilian Career Service Award.
Angus loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed classic cars and working on them; he was an avid reader of westerns and mysteries and enjoyed watching classic western movies.
Angus is survived by his wife Avon, son Allen Scott Lee and wife Deidra; daughter Sabrina Suzanne Chandler and husband Jim; grandson Will Chandler and granddaughters Heather Jenkins and husband Chris; Sabrina Richardson Forsyth and husband Daniel; Mollie McCollum and husband Mat; and Amanda Chandler. Great grandchildren include Emma, Olivia and Easton Jenkins, Skyler Richardson, Aiden, Liam and Colton Forsyth and Evie and Isaac McCollum. Also survived by brothers Orbie D. Lee, Eddie Lee and sisters Frances Beard and Nita Key. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Dalton and sister Margaret.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019