Services
Shaffer Funeral Home
509 S State St
Bronte, TX 76933
(325) 473-3131
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd
720 South Abe Street
San Angelo, TX
View Map
1945 - 2019
Anita Bradford Dannheim Obituary
She went to be with her Lord on November 7, 2019. Anita was born December 25, 1945, to A.H. and Lillian Bradford. She married Sam Dannheim on June 22, 1963, in San Angelo, Texas at the Lakeview Methodist Church.

She was a stay at home wife and mother. She is survived by husband, Sam, and their four children; Pam Lee and husband, Tim of Crane, Paula Dannheim of Odessa, Harvey Dannheim and wife, Vanessa of San Angelo, and Brad Dannheim and wife, Marisa of Paint Rock. She is also survived by eight grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, November 9th at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd located at 720 South Abe Street in San Angelo, Texas. Arrangements by Shaffer Funeral Home/Sherwood Way. Online condolences may be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
