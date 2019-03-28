Services
Anita Christine "Chris" Edwards


1926 - 2019
Anita Christine "Chris" Edwards Obituary
Anita Christine "Chris" Edwards

Palestine, TX

Anita Christine "Chris" Edwards, of Palestine, slipped away peacefully on Monday, the 25th day of March, 2019. Mrs. Edwards passed away at TruCare Living Centers in Palestine at the age of 93. She was born on the 12th day of January, 1926 in San Angelo, Texas to Luther S. Dunnam and Addie Green Dunnam.

Mrs. Edwards raised her family in San Angelo where she was a bookkeeper and housewife until her retirement. After her husband, Billie, retired, they moved to Palestine to be closer to their kids. She enjoyed life, especially spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Edwards enjoyed gardening, sewing and painting. She was a member of Crockett Road Church of Christ and will be missed by all of her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Addie Dunnam; husband, Billie A. Edwards; son, Danny Michael Edwards; and sister, Sammie Jo Barker.

Mrs. Edwards is survived by her son, Terry Edwards and wife Jenny; grandchildren, Anna Johnson and husband Tommy, Amber Demel and husband Kyle, Angela Chapman and husband Chance; and great-grandchildren, Luke Demel, Caleb Johnson, Grant Demel and Barrett Demel.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from six o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening on Thursday, the 28th day of March, 2019 in the Parlor of Rhone Funeral Home.

Funeral services for Chris Edwards will be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 29th day of March, 2019 in the Rhone Memorial Chapel with Dan Manuel officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Park in Palestine.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions can be directed towards Tipton Children's Home, P.O. Box 370, Tipton, OK 73570.

Funeral services for Anita Christine Edwards are in care of Rhone Funeral Home, 3900 S. State Highway 19, Palestine, Texas. To view online, go to www.rhonefuneralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 28, 2019
