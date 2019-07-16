|
Anita Evelyn (Watson) Short
San Angelo - Anita Evelyn (Watson) Short was born on December 30, 1934, and passed away on July 12, 2019, at the age of 84 years old.
Anita was married to Clarence Samuel Short for 59 years before he preceded her in death.
She's survived by daughter Karla Ann Charette and husband George, Son Michael Dean Short, Son Jeffery Alan Short, Son Michael Samuel Short, and wife Christine. She also had 10 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. She loved her family, her friends, and her best friend...Jesus. She will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation will be all day on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the funeral home with family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Word Of Life Assembly with burial to follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 16, 2019