Anita Guzman
San Angelo - Anita A Guzman, 75, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on Tuesday February 4, 2020. Anita was born on June 23, 1944 in San Marcos, Texas. Anita was a very special lady who left her imprint on everyone she met. She always enjoyed life with a smile on her face. She loved spending time with her kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Anita was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Joe P Guzman. Her son Joey Guzman, daughters Estella Guzman, Beatrice Gonzalez and husband Ignacio. Daughter in Law Sylvia Guzman. Her grandchildren Adam Garcia III, Michael Gonzalez, Ignacio Gonzalez III, Aaron Guzman, Abby Guzman, and Jesse Morales. Her great grandchildren Jacob Gonzalez and Kaitlin Gonzalez.
She was preceded in death by her son Jesse Guzman.
Pallbearers will be David Rios, Bobby Rodriquez, Jay Luna, Eric Powell, Jacoby Green, Aaron Guzman.
Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 3:00 pm till 9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. Chapel Services will be on Saturday at 9:30 am at Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/North, 1002 N Oakes St. with interment following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their most heartfelt thanks to HOSA for their support through everything. The family would also like to thank Virginia Cole and family.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020