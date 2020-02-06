Services
Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/North
1002 N Oakes St
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 658-5995
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Guzman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Guzman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita Guzman Obituary
Anita Guzman

San Angelo - Anita A Guzman, 75, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on Tuesday February 4, 2020. Anita was born on June 23, 1944 in San Marcos, Texas. Anita was a very special lady who left her imprint on everyone she met. She always enjoyed life with a smile on her face. She loved spending time with her kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Anita was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Joe P Guzman. Her son Joey Guzman, daughters Estella Guzman, Beatrice Gonzalez and husband Ignacio. Daughter in Law Sylvia Guzman. Her grandchildren Adam Garcia III, Michael Gonzalez, Ignacio Gonzalez III, Aaron Guzman, Abby Guzman, and Jesse Morales. Her great grandchildren Jacob Gonzalez and Kaitlin Gonzalez.

She was preceded in death by her son Jesse Guzman.

Pallbearers will be David Rios, Bobby Rodriquez, Jay Luna, Eric Powell, Jacoby Green, Aaron Guzman.

Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 3:00 pm till 9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. Chapel Services will be on Saturday at 9:30 am at Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/North, 1002 N Oakes St. with interment following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their most heartfelt thanks to HOSA for their support through everything. The family would also like to thank Virginia Cole and family.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -