Anita Renteria Martinez
1941 - 2020
Anita Renteria Martinez

San Angelo - Anita Renteria Martinez, 79, lifelong resident of San Angelo, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Sonora. Anita was born to Margarito Renteria and Tomasa Caballero on July 23, 1941 in San Angelo. At the tender age of 15, she met the love of her life, Aurelio "Pancho" Martinez and they married March 5, 1956. Pancho, Anita's beloved husband of sixty-three years, preceded her in death on December 5, 2019. They spent those years lovingly supporting each other in raising their family together. She will be remembered by her children and numerous family members, as a woman of great faith, a caring wife, as an amazing mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Anita was a nutrition cook for the San Angelo ISD until she retired with 18 years of service. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a dutiful and a dedicated member of the Legion of Virgin Mary.

Anita is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two infant sons, Jessie and Aurelio Martinez, Jr., sister Maria Navarro, and mother-in-law Maria Esparza. She will be sorely missed by her children: sons, Ed Martinez (Belinda), of Sonora, Rick Martinez (Nancy), David Martinez (Maria), daughter Barbara Martinez; honorary son Lee Soto (Maria), all of San Angelo; 16 Grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and other family and close friends.

A Vigil will be held at 6:00pm, Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:00am, Monday, October 19th at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Viki Forlano, Kindred Hospice, and caregivers Myra Amparano, RN, Sylvia Sosa, Molly Niavez, Gary Allen, Judith Burt RN, Ann Crow, Domingo Lopez, Tina Luna, Oscar and Sierra Barron, and Taylor Martinez for all the excellent care she received. Also, a big thank you to TLC Home Health and caregiver Khyleigh Coffey.

Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee; blessed are thou among women, and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners, now and at the hour of our death. Amen.

Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com




Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
