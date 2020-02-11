Services
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Cross Plains Memorial Park
Cross Plains , TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Baum Cross


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Baum Cross Obituary
Ann Baum Cross, 87, San Angelo, passed away on February 7, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Cross Plains Memorial Park, Cross Plains, Texas, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made in Ann's name to New Haven Assisted Living and Memory Care of San Angelo, St. Gabriel's Hospice and Palliative Care of San Angelo, Cross Plains Senior Center of Cross Plains, or . Full obituary at robertmassie.com/obituaries
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Massie Funeral Home
Download Now