Ann Catherine Gabriel
San Angelo - Ann Catherine Gabriel, 85, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, in San Angelo at her home.
Services are pending due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Memorial services will be at a later date in Ohio. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. Gabriel was born on August 18, 1934, in Hamilton County, Ohio near Cincinnati. Ann married Robert Gabriel on August 4, 1956, in Cincinnati. He preceded her in death on November 27, 2016. Ann was a teacher and worked for the Cincinnati Independent School district from 1956 until her retirement in 1988. After retirement, she moved to San Padro, California where she worked for H & R Block as a tax preparer for 10 years. Ann was a member of the Ohio Teacher Association, Delta Zata Sorority and Alumni Group while in California she served as secretary. She volunteered at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro, California. Ann has been a resident of San Angelo since 2007. She was a Presbyterian.
Survivors include her daughter, Carol Harcey and husband Tim of San Angelo; two sons, Don Gabriel and wife Michele of New Gloucester, Maine, and Ron Gabriel and wife Bonnie of Ortonville, Michigan; nine grandchildren, Heather, Laura, Brice, Scott, Chris, Carl, Nick, Sarah, and Dean; eight great grandchildren, Jessica, Abigail, Miranda, Sean, Riley, Emillie, Kyler, and Kellie. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Alma Bauman.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020