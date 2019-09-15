|
Anna LaJoy Talley Landers
San Angelo - Anna LaJoy Talley Landers of McKinney, Tx passed away September 11, 2019 from a lengthy illness. The funeral will be held in San Angelo on Monday, September 16 at 2 pm at the First Baptist Church Chapel. Honorary Pallbearers for the service will be her grandsons, Hayden and Austin Leatherwood, her nephews John C. Landers and Jerry Leslie Talley, Jr, her son-in-law Mark Davis, and her granddaughters husband Reed Hunter. LaJoy was born August 16, 1930 in Pandora, Tx to Alma Pearl King and Leslie Solomon Talley. She graduated from Hardin Simmons University with a BA in Elementary Education. LaJoy was introduced to the love of her life Jess C. Landers, Jr, in Seguin, Tx by her future sister-in-law Jane Landers. They married in 1954 and lived in San Angelo their entire life together. LaJoy taught the 3rd grade at McGill Elementary and retired to raise her family, also in San Angelo. She was a member of the Junior League of San Angelo, and taught Sunday School at First Baptist Church, where she was a member for many years. Her faith in God was very important to her and she shared with those around her the undying faith she had in Jesus Christ. She very much enjoyed the sport of bridge, and cherished her lifelong friendships with her many special bridge club friends. Her favorite hobbies included her love of nature and her always spectacular lawn and garden and shopping with her daughters and granddaughters for that special outfit. She also had a knack for decorating and collected many special items from her travels. She was most proud of her family, and is survived by her daughters, Lynda Joy Landers Davis of McKinney and Lea Ann Conway of Lakeway. The light of her life was her grandchildren, Meagan Joy Conway Hunter and husband Reed, and Kelsey Brooks Conway, both of Austin, Tx., Hayden Landers Leatherwood of San Angelo, Austin Brooks Leatherwood of Spring Branch, David Mead, wife Venessa and great granddaughter Sylvia of Rochester, NY, Kevin Mead of Rochester, NY, Brandey Davis of Corinth and Jazmine Davis of McKinney. She is also survived by her best friend of over 40 years, Gretta Lou Hill of San Angelo. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Jess C. Landers, Jr, her son Lynn Brooks Landers, her sister and 3 brothers and our special cat Sam. We give special thanks to her very special caregivers, angels sent from God, Sherri Gaunder and Marcia Young of McKinney.
For the soul of every living thing is in the hand of God, and the breath of all mankind. Job 12:10.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 15, 2019