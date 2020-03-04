|
Annalene Hoelscher
Rowena - Annalene Hoelscher, 89 passed away March 4, 2020 in Ballinger, Texas.
She was born on October 7, 1930, to Jody and Anne Ida (Hoelscher) Fuchs in Olfen, Tx. She was born and raised in Runnels County. Annalene married Jerome "Dutch" Hoelscher in Olfen, TX at Saint Boniface Catholic Church on Jan 3, 1951. She loved being a very active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena. Annalene was a member of Catholic Daughters and Christian Mothers for many years as well as Saint Ann Altar Society.
Annalene loved her grandkids and The Texas Rangers! She also enjoyed quilting, sewing, and crocheting. Her other passions included gardening, fishing, and hunting with her family.
Annalene is preceded in death by her husband, Jerome "Dutch" Hoelscher, her parents, Jody and Anne Ida Fuchs, and several other beloved family members.
She is survived by her daughters; Annell Werner of San Angelo, TX, Janet Ward and husband Mike of Miles, TX. Brother; J.B. Fuchs and his wife Ethel. Grandchildren; Catherine Hood, Jaylon Ward, and wife Lainey, Justin Ward and wife April. Great Grandchildren; Chance Rieken, Hannah Hood, Brycen Ward, Saige Ward, and Hazel Ward.
The Rosary will be held Friday at 6:00 p.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, in Rowena, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Olfen Cemetery.
Services are provided by Lange Funeral Home of Ballinger, Tx
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020