Annetta Glass
San Angelo - Annetta Glass,73, passed away on January 26, 2020, at her home in San Angelo, TX.
Annetta was born August 06, 1946, to Engerbert and Dorothy Tobola in Mission, TX. She was raised in McAllen and attended McAllen High School. As a young girl, her Daddy taught her how to sew and she made her own clothes. In middle school, she played the accordion and was active in 4H sewing, cooking, raising chickens and vegetables.
She was creative and resourceful, able to make ideas and dreams come true with what seemed like a snap of her fingers. Whether it was working on a project with her sons or sewing a quilt with her daughter, she could overcome most any obstacle. She truly could create something out of nothing. Her grandchildren, who referred to her as Nanaw, honed in on her ability to explain most anything and coined the phrase "Nanaw knows".
Her career began as a beautician with a knack for making people look and feel beautiful. Of her many accomplishments, she owned and operated the Baptist Memorial Highrise Beauty Salon in San Angelo, TX. She later changed careers transitioning to a receptionist and excelling to the position of 911 Public Educator for Concho Valley Council of Governments. Her days with the CVCOG included presentations to elementary school children and surrounding communities of the importance of 911, sometimes dressed as Reddy Fox.
Outside of her career, she enjoyed spending time outdoors with her husband, Lester, tending to the sheep, feeding the deer and hummingbirds, driving tractors, and raising emus, exotic birds and white Labrador retriever dogs which were raised as therapy and companion animals. After the passing of her husband, her canine companion, Bubba, protected her faithfully.
She was preceded by her loving husband of 25 years, Lester Glass and parents Engerbert and Dorothy Tobola.
Survived by son, Morris Hopkins and wife Rebecca of San Angelo, TX; daughter, Sheila Alley and husband Johnny of San Angelo, TX; son, Stephen Hopkins and wife Gloria of League City, TX; step-son, Kerry Glass and wife Connie of Miles, TX; step-son, Steven Glass and wife Trudy of Miles, TX; grandchildren, Justin Alley, Clayton Alley, Shelby Little, John Hopkins, Aaron Patterson and Kaylee Hopkins; Heather Hohensee, Shawn Glass, Nathan Glass, Amber Glass, Karla Glass,; 15 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Butch Tobola and wife Cretia, Mary (Tobola) Euler, Eddie Tobola and wife Wanda, Charles Tobola and wife Sonia, Janet (Tobola) Guest, and Rita Tobola.
A special thank you to Texas Oncology and their amazing Team ~ we would not have had the last two years of incredible memories without them.
There will be a time of visitation all day on Friday, January 31, 6:00 pm, at Shaffer Funeral Home in San Angelo, TX with family present from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 10:00 am at the Miles Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation to Hospice of San Angelo or the Miles Cemetery Association.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020