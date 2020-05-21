|
Annie Elois Bland
On February 28, 1919 in Italy, Texas, the union of Rufus and Morena Walker Boyd was blessed with a third child, a daughter named Annie Elois Boyd. Elois was born, raised, and educated in Texas, where she completed her studies at Italy High School.
After World War II, Elois moved to San Angelo, Texas and became a domestic cook. Elois started working for the Holland family and eventually ended up in the employ of the Hughes family. Elois worked for the Hughes family for three generations. Her apricot fried pies were the envy of all who had the good fortune to taste one. Following her retirement and subsequent marriage, Elois joined her husband working for the City of San Angelo Water Department. After Milton's passing, Elois continued to work for the Water Department well into her 90's. Elois acquired many new friends from the contacts she made at the Water Department.
On February 14, 1985, Annie Elois married Milton L. Bland who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Mable Jacobs, and her brother, Ralph Boyd.
Elois was a devout Christian. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and remained faithful until her reunion with her Lord on Monday May 18, 2020 at the ripe old age of 101. While in San Angelo, Elois was a member of the Greater St. Paul A.M.E. Church in the pastorate of Rev. Robert Yarborough, where she served in many positions through the decades including usher.
Elois absolutely loved dogs. She never missed a showing of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Lois even collected figurines of her favorite breeds to decorate her home. Naturally all the Hughes pets adopted Lois as their primary caretaker, and all those various pets were spoiled.
Elois was also a regular contributor to many charitable causes, happy to share what she had with those less fortunate.
Our gratitude and thanks go out to the staff of Regency House for the excellent care they provided Lois in the last two years of her life.
We'll miss Lois. She was one of a kind. Her stories about her employers and about the events of her long life were the source of great amusement and education. She grew-up in a different time and her wise insights blessed all who heard them. Lois was a treasure who is now enjoying her reward in Heaven for a life well lived.
Informal visitation and viewing are scheduled for Monday May 25 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Johnson's Funeral Home. Graveside Services are being held on Tuesday, May 26 at 10:00 AM at Lawnhaven Memorial Garden under the direction of Johnson's Funeral Home.
