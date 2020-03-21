|
Annie Mae Schiller Ripple
Wall - Annie Mae Ripple, 95, of Wall passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Annie Mae was born on February 21, 1925, to Ladis and Lydia (Dusek) Schiller in Elgin, Texas.
Annie Mae started school at the Schiller School near Elgin, which included only grades 1-6. She and her siblings walked about two miles to school. She graduated from Manor High School. Since there was no bus, she and her sisters rented a room in Manor during the school year. After graduating from high school, she worked at Camp Swift, an Army training base near Bastrop, Texas.
She married William E. (Bill) Ripple on December 2, 1944, in Elgin, Texas, after his discharge from the Army. Friends gave the young couple gasoline ration coupons as wedding gifts so that the newlyweds could travel to their new home at Tankersley, Texas. In 1948 they moved to the family farm in Wall, Texas, where she and Bill raised their sons, Rodney and James.
Annie Mae was especially proud of helping to teach dozens of 4-H girls how to sew. She was a perfectionist at the sewing machine. She also loved cooking and working in the kitchen. As a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Annie Mae spent countless hours making crafts for church bazaars.
She was a member of the Tom Green County Extension Education Club for 71 years, where she held many offices. Although the club itself went by several different names over the years, the ladies who attended the meetings formed bonds that lasted for a lifetime.
After Bill passed away on November 25, 1975, Annie Mae volunteered as a "Pink Lady" at Shannon Hospital. She also helped deliver Meals for the Elderly for several years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her siblings and their spouses: Jerry Schiller (Dorothy), Edwin Schiller (Estelle), Alvin Pershing Schiller (Adelle), Rosie Mae Schiller, Gladys Schiller Steaples (Archie), Ladis Schiller, Jr. (died at age 5 days), and Olga Schiller (died at age 2).
Survivors include her two sons and their wives, Rodney (Karen) and James (Mary Kay) Ripple. She is also survived by four grandchildren and their spouses, Kevin (Joanne) Ripple, Brandon (Jennifer) Ripple, Lesli (Cody) Hale, and Jared (Sarah) Ripple. She is also survived by nine great- grandchildren: Megan, Hannah, and Owen Ripple, Lance and Nathan Ripple, Ashtyn and Kasen Hale, and Audrey and Jameson Ripple.
Annie Mae will be available for viewing from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M., Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Harper Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held.
The family would like everyone to know that a celebration of Annie Mae's life will be held on a later date once the public health concern issue has subsided. They graciously extend their understanding to everyone with concerns about personally supporting them and will celebrate her life when everyone can attend. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Meals for the Elderly, or a .
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020