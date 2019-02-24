|
Anthony Carol Johnson
San Angelo
Anthony Carol Johnson went to be with his heavenly Father on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Anthony was born on March 31, 1932 in Lamar, Missouri to Gaylord and Mildred Johnson. He served proudly in the USAF for twenty years. He enjoyed clay shooting and music.
He is survived by wife Janet Darlene; son, Gaylord Johnson and wife Cindy; daughters, Jerrie Smithwick and husband Joe; Margie Mowrey and husband Chris; son in-law Mark Johnson; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Anthony is preceded in death by his daughter Tonanna Lynn Johnson.
Services will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/Sherwood Way.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 24, 2019