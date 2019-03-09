|
Anthony Gilbert Lara
Midland, TX
Anthony Gilbert Lara, of Castroville and Midland, Texas, passed away on March 4, 2019 in Stanton, Texas at the age of 20 years. Anthony received fatal injuries Monday afternoon while he was working as a roustabout hand in an oilfield in Martin County.
Anthony was born November 20, 1998 in San Angelo, Texas. He grew up in Castroville and attended school at Medina Valley. Two of Anthony's favorite things to do were deep sea fishing and riding his dirt bike. He loved to have people take his picture. Whenever his family and friends were around Anthony, he would say, "take a picture of me!" Two months ago, Anthony moved to Midland and began working in the oil fields.
Survivors include his father, Gilbert Lara, Jr. of Barnhart, Texas; mother, Mara D. Lara of San Antonio, Texas; siblings, Alyssa Lara, Lakota Lara, Joe Estrada, Jace Estrada, Santiago Estrada and Mia Estrada; grandparents, Antonia Morones, Leon De La Cruz and Concepcion R. Lara; great grandmother, Elida Lara; step-grandparents, Ester and Jose Estrada; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.
Anthony was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gilbert Lara, Sr.
Visitation will be Monday, March 11, 2019 starting at 4:00 p.m. at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home, with a Prayer Service held at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Castroville Community Cemetery.
Serving as Pallbearers are Ernesto Guerrero, Fernando Guerrero, Patrick Braddock, Josiah Estrada, David Medrano and Diego Orana. Honorary Pallbearers are Adriano Calzada and Stormy Calzada.
Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit
www.tondre-guinn.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 9, 2019