Anthony Lynn Blackwell
San Angelo - Anthony Lynn Blackwell, 62, passed away November 28, 2020, in San Angelo.
Services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Carroll Colony Cemetery. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mr. Blackwell was born August 3, 1958 in Brady. Anthony has been a lifelong San Angelo area resident. He married Misty Esensee on March 20, 2005 in San Angelo. She preceded him in death on September 26, 2020. Anthony was a truck driver for Marty Frey Trucking.
Survivors include four sons, Tony C. Blackwell of San Angelo, Kreed Blackwell and wife Karlin of Bozeman, Montana, Hayden Esensee and Branson Blackwell all of Washington; two daughters, Crystal Edgar and husband Bill, and Cheyenne Blackwell all of San Angelo; one brother Karlton Van Dyke, four sisters, Karla McBee and husband Ricky, Jadene Sellman, Rhonda Brown all of Brady, and Dottie Perry of Gainesville; three grandchildren, Ellowyn Edgar, Mica Esensee, and Anthony Esensee; and his dear friend Debbie Blackwell. Anthony was preceded in death by his mother, Daphene Blackwell Bailey; his grandparents, John and Grace Blackwell; two sisters, Becky Blackwell, and Anna Goodjoin; and two brothers Buddy Blackwell and Lonnie Sturdivant.
