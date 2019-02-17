|
|
Antonia (Tonie) Padilla Moya
San Angelo, TX
Antonia (Tonie) Padilla Moya, 84 years old of San Angelo, went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2019 after a 4 1/2 year battle with cancer surrounded by family and friends.
Born in San Angelo on June 17, 1934, the oldest of Jose Aguirre Padilla and Josefine Rocha Padilla. She married the late John Cantu and one child was born of this union, Danny Cantu (her little boy). Later in life she married the late Sam Moya, a union that lasted 25 years.
Possessing the true servant's heart, this woman of faith shaped the spirituality of her family and friends by her tireless Christian example and also through various Catholic Charismatic prayer groups and activities. With a real zest for life, Tonie loved to read the Bible, pray, dance, and sing especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, friends and family.
Her surviving family members are numerous but mainly include: her son Danny Cantu and wife Kelli. Her grandchildren Mauri and Mark Rodriguez, JD Cantu Jr., April and Michael Ramirez, Matthew Cantu, Theo and Veronica Cantu. Her great-grandchildren Mikayla Martinez and Gilbert Pedroza, Bryson and Bella Rodriguez, Joe Daniel III, Alyssa and Lauren Cantu, Danyse Cantu, Thomas, Meagan, Lily, Katherine and Grace Ramirez, and Joaquin Cantu.
Survived by siblings Anita Rivera, Joe and Eloisa Padilla, Carmen and William Sum, Two cherished nieces Sylvia Siefring and Olivia Sum and her favorite and beautiful cousin Josie Amick.
Tonie is also survived by too many beloved aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and God-children to list and adored friends to list or even count.
An open viewing will be held from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Sunday at Harper Funeral Home. The Rosary service will be held at 6:00 PM on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 7 West Ave N., led by her special friends the Morning Glories. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Saint Mary's Catholic Church with Father Joey Faylona officiating.
A special thank to Dr. Cheruka, HOSA, TLC, Jerry Jasso, CFC Staff and friends and SAISD.
Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 17, 2019