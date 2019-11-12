|
Antonio (Tony) Orosco Flores
San Angelo - Antonio (Tony) Orosco Flores, age 78, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born on May 12, 1941, in Bronte, Texas.
He is survived by his sons Johnny Flores, Gary Flores, Anthony Flores and Daughter DeAnn Flores. Brothers Monico Flores and Jesse Flores. Sisters Mary Pardo, Josie Olivas, Julie Martinez, Lupe Flores and Martha Lopez. 8 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Tony served in the army from October 23, 1963, to October 22, 1965, at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Corporal - as a Field Artillery Gunner.
A graveside service will be held at the Bronte Fairview Cemetery on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. John Dela Cerda will be officiating the service. Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home.
Special thanks to the medical team at Shannon Medical Center Dr. Singh, Dr. Cummings, all the nursing staff, Kindred from Hospice and the Park Plaza nursing home.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019