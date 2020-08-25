April Monica McGarry



April Monica McGarry, age 61, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020.



Vigil: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at St Andrew Catholic Church, 3312 Dryden Rd, Ft. Worth. The Rosary and Divine Mercy will also be live streamed on the church's website. Requiem Mass: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. The mass will also be live streamed on the church's website. Interment: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dallas Ft. Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Memorials: Should friends desire, memorials may be given to the Pregnancy Help Center of Concho Valley, 2525 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901.



April was born on October 14, 1958 in Des Plaines, Illinois to Elmer and Fern Helfers. On December 22, 1984 she converted to Catholicism, received her first communion, had her marriage blessed by the Catholic church and her children baptized in the Catholic faith. It was one of the defining moments in her life as April had a special devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. As a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, April dedicated her life to many volunteer activities at the church and in her community. April was active with the Marriage Encounter, she taught CCD to children at every Army Base her family was assigned to. She was also an Army veteran from 1976 - 1981, serving in the Women's Army Corps from 1976 - 1978 until she was integrated into the US Army in 1978. April was a sister with the ACTS and CRHP groups. While in San Angelo, she helped found the Magnificat Ministry. She was a strong pro-life advocate and volunteered with the Pregnancy Help Center of the Concho Valley as a counselor for women in crisis pregnancy situations for 17 years. She also taught citizenship classes to immigrants at St. Mary's Catholic church in San Angelo. April is now free from the pain of rheumatoid arthritis, she can walk freely and even run. She had a beautiful voice and loved to dance. She also had an amazing and infectious smile that will always be remembered. Our beloved April can now sing and dance with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



April was preceded in death by her parents as well as her brother, Norm Helfers. Survivors: Her husband of over 38 years, Jack McGarry; children, Allanna McGarry-Rivera and wife Brenda, Sean McGarry and wife Elicia, and Jessica Medlin and husband Herschel; grandchildren, Riley, Emma, Wyatt, Juliette, and Christian; brothers, Leslie Helfers and wife Paulette, Ronald Helfers and wife Barbara, and Paul Helfers and wife Shirley; and extended family and a host of close friends.









