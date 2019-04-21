|
Archie John Stephens passed away on Jan. 16, 2019 at the Robert Lee Care Center in Robert Lee, Texas.
Services will be April 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Veterans State Cemetery in Abilene, Texas.
Archie was born on July 6, 1931 in Palmer, Oklahoma to Floyd C. and Dovie Beatrice (Robb) Stephens.
Archie attended and graduated from Hickory High School in Hickory, Oklahoma. He served in the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, and served both in North Carolina and Georgia.
Upon his discharge he briefly attended Abilene Christian University and worked at the Abilene State School. On December 19, 1954, he married his sweetheart, Marilyn Ann Patrick. They had a beloved daughter Kristie. Kristie died when she was a young adult.
Archie had a long career working as a salesman for Jim Bass Ford in San Angelo, Texas, where he earned Salesman Of The Week many times. Archie and his wife were members of the Johnson Street Church of Christ in San Angelo, Texas" Archie was well liked, loved people and always had a positive attitude.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn of Robert Lee, TX, his brother Farrell Stephens and wife Carol of Abilene, TX, his brother Tom Stephens and wife Reba of Altus, OK and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Dovie Stephens; a daughter, Kristie Stephens; a sister, Dorothy Ann Cook; a brother, Richard Perry Stephens and wife Ellen Stephens.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 21, 2019