Arlie Glenn Skelton



Arlie Glenn Skelton passed into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the age of 88. A graveside service will be held at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, November 24, at 10:00 a.m.



Glenn was born on December 3, 1931, in San Saba County to Arlie Robert and Leola Newsom Skelton. He graduated from Lake View High School in 1950 and served his country in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955. He married Della Mae Wright in 1953. Glenn enjoyed almost 60 years in the tire testing industry, working for Goodyear, Texas Test Fleet, and High-Q Incorporated.



Glenn is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 49 years, Della; one son, Randy; and his brother, Gordon Skelton.



Survivors include a sister, Ida Walter of San Angelo; two sons, Bob (Mindy) Skelton of Albany, Texas, and Gary (Janie) Skelton of Colorado; one daughter, Tanya (Tobin) Abbott of San Angelo; eight grandchildren, Ashleigh (Jack) Wilcox, Adam (Hannah) Skelton, Kody (Michelle) Zimmerhanzel, Logan (Brandi-Jo) Zimmerhanzel, Elizabeth (Ben) Rowe, Ryan (Jessica) Metcalf, Tina (Nick) Kolster, Tim (Kayton) Abbott; fifteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Dr. Justin Jones, Dr. David Cummings, Shannon Home Health, Oneida Diaz, Ryan Reid and Hospice of San Angelo for their care and compassion.









