Arlone Alice Fronk
San Angelo - Arlone Alice Fronk, age 77, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, January 25, 2020. Arlone was born December 17, 1942 to Vincent Taylor and Phoebe Gardner Fronk in Jackson, Wyoming.
Growing up on a homestead ranch in Bondurant, Wyoming, Arlone developed an independent, strong personality, a deep connection to nature and love of all living creatures. She was blessed with an adventurous, generous spirit filled with gratitude and love. She demonstrated her love and care for others by being of service. Her favorite motto was "keep the mood up". Arlone had a wide and varied life as a fearless entrepreneur and was a natural storyteller of our remarkable family history.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Duane and Norman Fronk. Survivors include her four children, Lora Levine Priest and husband Mark, Lloyd Douglas Stevens, Leisa Norris and husband Jon and Launi Stevens Smith; Sister, Sally Brady and husband Preston as well as seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Arlone was blessed to live her last 20 years with a loving companion and adventurer, Reggie Billingsley. We all will cherish her memory.
In honor of Arlone's wishes, her family will celebrate her life and memory in an intimate gathering this weekend. Later arrangements will be made to celebrate her life where it began, in Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to be made to Critter Shack Rescue PO Box 192, Wall, TX 76957, or Hands of Mercy Cat Sanctuary http://pages.suddenlink.net/agss241/sanctuary/default.html in her memory.
A limb has fallen from the family tree.
I keep hearing a voice that says, "Grieve not for me." Remember the best times,
The laughter, the song.
The good life I lived while I was strong. Continue my heritage, I'm counting on you.
Keep smiling and surely the sun will shine through.
My mind is at ease, my soul is at rest.
Remembering all, how truly I was blessed. Continue traditions, no matter how small. Continue your life, don't worry about falls. I miss you all dearly, so keep up your chin. Until the day comes that we meet again.
Poem By: Jeri Austin
May we all live with her light as a guide as we move forward.
