Armando Reyes Obituary
Armando Reyes

San Angelo - Armando Reyes, age 61 of San Angelo died January 19, 2020 at home.

Vigil service will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Holy Family Catholic Church of Mereta. Burial will follow in the Mereta-Eola Cemetery under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Armando was born July 1, 1958 in Acuna, Mexico to Antonio & Rosalva Reyes. He married Nancy Ann November 20, 1983. Armando worked at Guardian Building Products as Warehouse Manager for twenty-five years. He was always working with wood and enjoyed making doors and windows.

He was a long-time member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Mereta. Armando was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Armando was preceded in death by his parents, and infant brother, and his wife, Nancy in 2018.

He is survived by his sons, Mark A. Reyes and Mario L. Reyes and his wife, Jovanna Torres; his siblings, Gloria Bermudez and her husband Gabriel of Modesto, CA, Juan A. Reyes and his wife Alicia of San Angelo, TX, Maria Elena Talamantes of San Angelo, TX, Rosalva R. Maldonando of Del Rio, TX, Luis F. Reyes and his wife Wanda Gayle of Grape Creek, Maria Torrez and her husband Oscar of San Angelo, TX, Jose J. Reyes and wife Christina of Fort Worth, TX and Gillermo (Memo) Reyes and his wife Vicky of San Angelo, TX; his grandchildren, Nicholas X. Reyes and Nathaniel Reyes and Ava R. Reyes; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Meals for the Elderly, 310 E. Houston Harte, San Angelo, TX 76903 or online at www.mealsfortheelderly.org

Online condolences can be given at RobertMassie.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
