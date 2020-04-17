|
Arnold Dean Braden went to join the Lord on April 14, 2020. He was born on January 26, 1951 in San Angelo, Texas. Growing up in the St. Lawrence Community he was a devout Catholic attending St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He was a lifelong outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish.
He was a U.S. Army National Guard Veteran who spent his early years farming. An active resident of Imperial, Texas he served as a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He also served on the Imperial Volunteer Fire Department, Upper Pecos Soil and Water Conservation District Board, Pecos County Water Improvement District #2 Board, and began working in the oil industry. He throughout his life was farming and continued until he proudly served as Pecos County Justice of the Peace from 2002-2014.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debbie Braden of Imperial, Texas, his son Jeremy and wife Whitney of Midland, Texas, his son Zach and wife Laura of New Braunfels, Texas, and daughter Ashley Chilton and husband Josh of Billings, Montana. He was blessed with six grandchildren Shane, Callie, Avery, Finley, Bailey and Hayes. Also survived by brother Alton Braden and wife Joyce of Kerrville, Texas, sister Melva Halfmann and husband Wilbert of Rowena, Texas, sister Marilyn Moeller and husband Dalton of Wall, Texas, brother-in-law Don McEachern and wife Denise of Hobbs, New Mexico, brother-in-law Jay McEachern of Benton, Louisiana, brother-in-law Bob McEachern and wife Joanna of Hobbs, New Mexico, and numerous dearly loved nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by mother and father Lorine and Melvin Braden.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020