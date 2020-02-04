|
|
Arnold Meeks
Clifford Arnold Meeks passed from this life to the next on January 31, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 20, 1948, in Van Horn, Texas, to Martha Crisp Meeks and Clifford Meeks. Arnold grew up in Grape Creek and attended Lake View High School. He enlisted in the United States Army and deployed to Vietnam where he served in the infantry from 1968-1969. He earned the Combat Infantryman Badge along with other service and campaign medals and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm. Arnold served his country with honor and was discharged in 1970 after completing his enlistment at Fort Carson, Colorado.
Arnold enjoyed every moment and loved the close company of friends and family. His humor and refusal to take life too seriously endeared him to all who knew him. He spent his free time fishing, working on projects and dancing in the kitchen with his wife, Pam. Arnold was a loving and devoted husband, father and friend.
He is survived by Pam, his wife of 21 years, daughters Shannon Sturm and husband Clinton, and Danielle Schell and husband Darin. He is also survived by his brother Dan Meeks and wife Wanda, sister Cathy Ballard and husband Phil and closest friends Ross Harris and Mark Churchwell. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Stephane Meeks and his sister Jo Ann Hires.
Visitation will be held at Shaffer Funeral Home in Grape Creek on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 9:00 am-8:00 pm. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Grape Creek Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to St. Gabriel's Hospice whose love and compassion cannot be measured in words. Brad, Miranda, Christina and Mike-you will forever be in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Gabriel's.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020