|
|
Arthur Monroe "Art" Scott
San Angelo - Arthur (Art) Monroe Scott, often called "Red," by those who knew him when his hair was red, was born January 17, 1933 in Wichita Falls, Texas. His parents were William and Alma Scott. As a boy, he lived in west Texas mostly on farms during the depression years and World War II. He graduated from high school in Seagraves, Texas in 1951. He later moved to Morton, Texas where he met Betty Lightfoot at church, and they married January 16, 1953. The wedding was a sudden affair as Art had received his draft notice for the Korean War and had to report to the U.S. Army. After his military service, Art and Betty settled down, eventually raising three children, Ronnie, Darryl, and Phyllis. Both Art and Betty spent a great deal of their time caring for, transporting, and supporting each child in all the activities they participated.
After serving in the military, Art began his civilian life working in finance and later in insurance, but his real passion was electronics. He built his first crystal radio set as a high school project, and that began a lifetime in electronics, both as careers and hobbies. In Amarillo he operated a HAM radio, call sign WA5RQV. He also volunteered as a severe weather observer where his mobile radio skill served him and his community well. He once worked for a company where he was responsible for quality testing electronics components for the secure telephones used in the White House. Besides electronics, he also loved woodworking. In his well-equipped shop, he made gun cabinets, china cabinets, headboards, tables, and many other things. The furniture he made for his family are prized possessions.
A great source of love and pride were his many, many, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Both Art and Betty loved doing things for them. They took summer road trips with their grandchildren to place like the Grand Canyon and Washington D. C., and other places. They never tired of having grandchildren and great grandchildren around and always looked forward to their visits. Art often marveled how many there were and how precious each one was. Art loved his family dearly.
Art and Betty were faithful and active Christians. In San Angelo, Art and Betty were members of the Colorado and Jackson Church of Christ which later became Southgate Church of Christ. Art served many years as an elder. He loved the church. He played an important role in getting the new Southgate building built, and watching the congregation grow gave him a great satisfaction. He loved serving God.
In his later years, when Betty became ill, Art devoted his time to taking care of her. When she could not be taken care of from home anymore, he would visit her every day at her care facility. He could be seen sitting and holding Betty's hand for hours at a time. Betty was the love of his life, and he faithfully cared for her until she passed.
Art is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty, and his grandson Jacob Scott. He is survived by his three children's families, Ronnie and Rosanne Scott, Darryl and Rita Scott, and Phyllis and Terry Gibson. His grandchildren's families are Jeffery and Stephanie Scott, Wesley and Ani Scott, Courtney and Colby Jones, Brittney and Laramie Daniel, Tiffany and Patrick Keely, April and Jackson Tandy, Jacob's wife Park Scott, and Timothy and Hailey Gibson. He also had 16 great grandchildren. The largeness of the extended family was demonstrated each Christmas as a stocking with each family member's name was hung on the fireplace wall in Art and Betty's living room. Forty stocking in all filled the wall. Art loved his family, and while his home was a place of peace, it was very busy during family gatherings. He will be missed.
There will be a viewing from 8:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M., Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home.
Art's immediate family plan on having a private ceremony. At a date, yet to be determined, a commemorate service will be held. Memorials can be donated to the San Angelo Christian Academy.
Family and friends may share condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020