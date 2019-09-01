|
|
Arturo "Art" Montalvo
Eldorado - Arturo "Art" Montalvo went home on 8-29-19. He was born on 8-26-1957 in Villa de Fuentes, Mexico.
He came to Texas in 1963 and settled in Eldorado, Texas. Art worked in the oil field as a driller. He was a hard-working man, with many stories about his job. He married his sweetheart from Sonora, Texas Linda Sue Mata. He was a devoted Son, brothers, husband, father, grandfather. Art loved family, fishing and camping trips. He also liked to try his luck at the bingo hall. Loved attending his grandkids events. He will be deeply missed by all.
He is survived by brothers Juan, Joe, Felipe, Eddy, Arnulfo, Jr, Montalvo, Sisters, Martha Flores, Lupe Montalvo, Virginia Bonden, Mary Ann Romo. His Mom Paulita Montalvo, and loving companion Linda Alvarado. His daughter Alison Montalvo and spouse Sal Flores, grandchildren Allaire Montalvo, Trey Villalva, Madilyn Villalva, Marissa Montalvo, Karely Montalvo, Tommy Garcia.
He is proceeded in death by his father Arnulfo Montalvo Sr, wife Linda Sue Mata and son Artie Charles Montalvo. Services are Tuesday September 3rd at our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Eldorado, Texas. The burial following in Sonora, Texas.
Pallbearers: Juan Montalvo, Joe Montalvo, Felipe Montalvo, Eddie Montalvo, Ben Torres, Jesus Torres Honorary Pallbearer: Arnulfo Montalvo
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 1, 2019