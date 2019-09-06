|
|
Audelia C. Samaniego, age 85, of San Angelo, Texas entered into heavenly rest on Monday September 2, 2019.
Audelia was born May 7, 1934 in Luling, Texas to Pablo and Maria Cortez. She was a stay-at-home mom and foster parent who instilled good, hardworking values in every child she nurtured. In her free time she enjoyed leisurely embroidery and sewing, getting her hands dirty in the garden, or just reading and studying her bible. As a Baptist she was an avid believer in the power of scripture, often drawing strength from the words in trying times. Her favorite verse was Revelations 2:10 "...Be faithful until death, and I will give you the crown of Life" (Apocalipsis 2:10 "...Se fiel hasta la muerte, y yo te dare la corona de la vida").
She will be severely missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. Audelia was preceded in death by parents Pablo and Maria Cortez, spouses Doroteo Flores and Narciso Samaniego; sisters Elisa Ramirez, Minerva Morales, and Isabel Contreras; brother Samuel Cortez; and son Ernesto Flores. Her memory will live on through her siblings Beatrice Marquez, Josephine Escobedo, Emma Lucero, Randi Vasquez, and Daniel Cortez; children Maria (Bill) Kiskowski, Rosalinda (Charles) Horsley, Doroteo (Lynn) Flores, Betty (Phil) Garton, Eduardo (Terry) Flores, Diana (Gilberto) Perez, Noe (Sylvia) Flores, and Paula Lorraine (Tim) Shanahan; 30 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation for Audelia will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Johnson's Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel with interment following services at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are Aaron Garton, Jacob Flores, Martin Shanahan, Gabe Perez, Jonathan Flores, Doroteo Flores, Jarrod Villela, David Gihimbare, Joshua Gihimbare, and Louie Kiskowski.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Audelia's memory may be made to Kindred Hospice, 116 W Concho Avenue, San Angelo, Texas; and Robert Lee Care Center, 307 W 8th Street, Robert Lee, Texas. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com for the Flores family.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 6, 2019