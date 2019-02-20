|
Audrey L. Birdwell Hardy (Hervey)
San Angelo, TX
Audrey L. Birdwell Hardy (Hervey) Born March 23, 1929, passed from this world into her Heavenly home on February 15, 2019. She loved her Family, her Country, her friends, and her pets. She will be missed by them all. Politics were her passion, and she could tell you the names of each State's Congressman and House Rep and their party affiliation. She could tell you which way they voted on most bills that were presented. She believed in and backed President Trump and had said she wanted to live long enough to make sure Rep. Ted Cruz made it in again, she did. She was a life time member of the Elks, a supporter of the VFW, Meals on Wheels, and Hospice of San Angelo, to mention only a few of the too numerous charities to mention that she supported.
Audrey was born to Algie Oliver Birdwell and L. Vanie (Ward) Birdwell in the small central Texas community of Cedar Valley, just outside of Salado, Tx. She was the oldest of 5 children and as such was given the responsibilities of housework, babysitting and field work, she has been known to say many times, "I always knew that there were better ways than that to make a living.". Her education began in a 1 room schoolhouse in Cedar Valley and in the 9th grade the family moved to the small town of Quemado, Tx, which was located between Del Rio and Eagle Pass. She attended Eagle Pass High, where she graduated. After graduation, she asked her Dad for his permission to go into the service, he denied, saying he just couldn't stand the thought of his little girl being that far away from home. Instead, he agreed that she could attend Brackenridge School of Nursing in Austin, where she worked nights and attended classes during the day. She lived in the nurses home, today it would be called a dormitory. She wore stiffly starched white uniforms that were dresses, not pant suits, with white hose, white shoes and a stiff white hat. Which she continued to wear for many, many years after her graduation. She was very respected in the medical community due to her work ethic and professional standards. One Doctor was heard once to say, that she was the nurse that all nurses should strive to be like. She also had male attendant's that went on to become Nursing Instructors, Doctors, Surgeons, and Dentist.
She is preceded in death by husbands James M. Hardy and Robert Hervey, also her parents, her Brother Lee Ward Birdwell (Susie), sister Doris Jean Bell, Brother in Law S. L. (Jack) White, nephews Tyson Birdwell and Alan Felder, and Step Granddaughter Kathy Hervey. Her Sisters in law and their spouses Jo Mae Sparkman (Robert), Lou Dean Graves (Clarence), Polly Richardson (Albert).
She is survived by her Brother Harvey Dean Birdwell (Helen), and Sister Avon White, Daughter Becky Hardy Cantrell DeMarinis (Jerry (Demo)), Son Tracy Kent Hardy (Pam), Grandchildren, Jennifer Cantrell, Jamie Hardy, Jason Hardy, great grandchildren Cristian Valles, Jacob Hardy, Madison Peacock, and Connor Hardy. Her Step Children Robert Hervey II (Kathlyn), Denise Hervey, Diane Hervey, step grandchildren, Bobby Hervey(Kate), and Mary Hervey, step great grandchildren, Ariel and Clara.
Matt:18:21-35 speaks of forgiving someone that has offended you 70 x 7, that was a comand by Jesus to Peter, and that is how Audrey lived her life, she would always forgive, no matter what you did, altough it did sometimes take a little while to forget, you were always forgiven.
There will be a visitation for friends and family at Johnson's Funeral home from 6-8pm on Friday 2/22/19. The Going Home Service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church at 11am with interment at Wolf Valley Cemetery Rising Star, Tx.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to Hospice of San Angelo for their very wonderful care and help during this time of stress and pain, Meals on Wheels, the VFW, or one of Mom's Favorites, Trump for President 2020 and Ted Cruz for House of Representative.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 20, 2019