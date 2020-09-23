Audry Lucille Strother
San Angelo - Audry Lucille Strother, 88, of San Angelo, TX, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was born on August 5, 1932 in Ballinger, TX to Ernest and Alta (Parker) Lee. Audry married Rev. Francis A. Strother in 1955 and had 3 children. She was preceded in death by her parents; 5 brothers; 1 sister; husband Francis Strother; son Alan Strother; step sisters Vivian Calk, Lillian Hughes, Louise Park and Flossie Lambert; and granddaughter Sarah Francis. Audry is survived by daughter Beverly Francis; son David Strother; grandchildren Matthew Francis, Christopher Lee, Dawn Pitts and Joshua Seder; and great grandchildren Caleb Burcham, Roddy Pitts, Teagan Pitts, Nathan Lee, Austin Lee and Marcus Lee. A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com