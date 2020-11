Or Copy this URL to Share

Augusta Jordan



Katemcy - Augusta Jordan, of Katemcy, passed away on Friday, November 20, at the age of 101. Mrs. Jordan is survived by her son John Jordan and wife Connie of Mason, a brother Lindy Lange and wife Rosie of Mason and a sister Elsie Mohler of Odessa. Funeral services for Augusta Jordan will be held graveside at the Bethel Cemetery on Monday, November 23, at 2:00 p.m.









