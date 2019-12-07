|
Aurelio "Pancho" Martinez
San Angelo - Aurelio "Pancho" Martinez, 83, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in San Angelo surrounded by his loving family. Affectionately known as "Pancho" Aurelio was born April 6, 1936 in Donna, Texas. He grew up in Donna and at a young age became a farmer and eventually moved to San Angelo at the age of 19. He met the love of his life Anita Renteria. They married March 5, 1956 and shared 62 wonderful years together. Pancho was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He worked as a service station attendant for over 44 years. After his retirement from the station, he went to work for Santa Fe Golf Course and worked as an attendant there for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed being with his grandchildren, playing golf, fishing, hunting dove and quail, riding bikes and cycles, walking and just about any activity outdoors. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and loved being an usher there. He had a strong faith in the Lord, a great sense of humor and had an incredibly strong work ethic which helped him get through many things in life. His love and commitment to family and friends will be cherished and will live on in our hearts forever! Aurelio was preceded in death by his mother Maria Esparza, his mother-in-law, Tomasa Caballero and two infant sons, Jessie Martinez and Aurelio Martinez, Jr. He is survived by his spouse Anita Martinez; children, Ed Martinez and his wife Belinda, of Sonora, Rick Martinez and his wife Nancy, of San Angelo, David Martinez and his wife Maria, of San Angelo, Lee Soto(Honorary son) and his wife Maria, of San Angelo; his daughter, Barbara Martinez, of San Angelo; 14 Grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren other family members and close friends. The Vigil Service will be 5:00 P.M., Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home. The Graveside service will be 10:00 A.M., Monday, December 9, 2019 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pancho will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019