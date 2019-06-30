|
On June 28, Barbara A. York was called home after a long life on earth at the age of 100 years, 10 months and 18 days. She was born on August 10, 1918 in Dew, Texas.
She was preceded death by her husband Alfred Raymond York, sons, Bobby York and Jimmy York, son-in-law Bill Gregg and infant great-grandson Jason Kirking. She is survived by daughter, Janie Gregg, daughter-in-law Barbara O. York, grandchildren Diana Kirking (Chuck), Sally Kellermeier (Ralph), Bobby York, Jr, Kim Patterson (Terry), Brian York, Matt York (Brandee) and Cody York (Tammy). She is also survived by 13 Great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Affectionately, she was known as Mother, Mammaw, Aunt Bob, Barbara and Mrs. York. Throughout her life she was a homemaker that loved to fish and hunt. Her last hunting outing was at the age of 97. She was a good aim as she was known to have killed 2 turkeys with one shot. She was also known for her delicious fried pies. She was particular about her outfits and spent her life dressed in fine fashion, with accessories.
Graveside services will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at Lawnhaven Cemetery in San Angelo, Texas at 10:00 AM. The family wishes to thank the caregivers at San Angelo Nursing and Rehab for their care and attention. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Sierra Vista United Methodist Church Permanent Endowment Foundation, 4522 College Hills Blvd, San Angelo, Tx 76904 or a .
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 30, 2019