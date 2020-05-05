|
|
Barbara Ann O'Neal
San Angelo - Barbara Ann O'Neal 82, of San Angelo, Texas passed away Sunday, May 3rd, 2020. Barbara was born on January 22, 1938 in Smith's Parish, Bermuda to Joseph and Amy White. She was one of four children, including a twin sister. Barbara lived in Bermuda until age 17 and always said that going to the beach and swimming were some of her favorite childhood memories. After finishing school, Barbara met the love of her life, George O'Neal. The two were married on March 3, 1955. They welcomed two sons into the world, Bill and Gary O'Neal. She worked tirelessly as a homemaker, making sure her family was cared for. Barbara later became a grandmother to three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Barbara was passionate about many things, such as bowling, fishing, and camping in Alaska. George's 24 years of service in the USAF allowed them the opportunity to live in Bermuda, Florida, Germany, Alaska, and Texas. Nothing was as important to her as her family. She felt that her family and their continued successes were her proudest accomplishments in life. Barbara was an absolute joy to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew her. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Amy White, Brothers-in-law Bobby Robbins, and Michael Compagnon. She is survived by her husband of 65 years George O'Neal and sons Bill O'Neal (Vara), and Gary O'Neal (Linda). Grandchildren Brooke Kalnbach (Michael), Zach O'Neal (Stephanie), and Megan O'Neal. Great Grandchildren Abi, Mason, and Karter Kalnbach, Luke, Shane, Reid, and Tate O'Neal. All of whom reside in San Angelo. Sisters; Rosemary Robbins, Betty Compagnon, and brother David White along with many extended relatives and friends whom will be in mourning. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 5 to May 6, 2020