Barbara Anne Blakesley
Round Rock - Barbara Anne Blakesley, 77, of Round Rock, TX passed away on Saturday July 18, 2020 from complicated health issues.
Barbara was born in Robinson, IL to Robert "Bob" and Dorothy Beckett on November 21, 1942. She later moved to Iraan, TX where she grew up and met her late husband, Lloyd Keith Blakesley, while working as a waitress at a local diner. The two were married on May 25, 1960, a union that was blessed with five children.
Barbara was an amazing woman with a huge heart, which was evident to any who knew her.
Her remarkable affinity for all animals was only matched by her love for Christ, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who miss her dearly. Her life was one of service in many areas. She was a homemaker, Avon representative, a pumper in the oilfield, and a forestry service worker, just to name a few. She often spoke fondly of the years she volunteered as church greeter, child-care provider, and as one of the "Crafty Grannies" that prepared materials for children's ministry, when living in Ocala, FL. She cared for others around her with words of encouragement that were filled with edification and grace, and that included a message of her love for Christ and the hope of heaven. Perhaps her greatest joy was time spent in the loud, celebratory setting of large family gatherings.
Barbara is survived by her four children, Elaine Alldredge, Amanda (Bruce) Gaultney, Kirk (Tonya) Blakesley, and Laura Cruz; twelve grandchildren, James (Iris) Shene, Kami (Tony) Alvarado, Aaron Blakesley, Steven Gaultney, Dan (Amy) Gaultney, Blake Winterbotham, Bradley Galindo, Katelyn (Eric) Cox, Kenton Blakesley, Kelsey Blakesley, Nolan Cruz and Ava Gaultney; and eight great-grandchildren, Kree Blakesley, Kinley and Kylee Cox, Logan and Lily Shene, Isaac Gaultney, Lycan Blakesley, Oliver Blakesley and arriving soon, Hadley Parker.
She is also survived by her siblings, Randy (Melanie) Beckett and Linda (Bob) Mardock, sister-in-law Jan Beckett, as well as many other nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Dorothy Beckett, husband Keith Blakesley, son Wayne Keith Blakesley, brother Robert "Bobby" Beckett and sister Carlene (Wayne) Hunter.
A memorial service and a celebration of her life is being planned for August.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Barbara Blakesley to AGE of Central Texas, an organization that provided Barbara with significant enrichment in her later years and encouragement to her family.
Donations can be made online at https://ageofcentraltx.org
Checks should be made out to AGE of Central Texas and sent to 3710 Cedar St. Box 2 Austin, TX 78705. Please list "In Memory of Barbara Blakesley" in the memo line.