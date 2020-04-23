|
Barbara Annette Prescott
Tomball - Barbara Annette Prescott, 82, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Tomball.
Due to the current health crisis in our community and the directives given by State and Local Governments, we must abide by the directive limiting gatherings to 10 people at a time. Public viewing will be from 8:00 AM until 1:00 PM Monday at Robert Massie Funeral Home, a Rosary services will be at 2:00 PM at Sacred Heart Cathedral immediately followed by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home. Robert Massie Funeral Home will be Live streaming the services. Please login to
Mrs. Prescott was born May 26, 1937, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Annette was a lifelong San Angelo resident moving to Tomball in 2006. She was a 1954 graduate of Central High School. Annette married Lonnie D. Prescott on February 27, 1999, in San Angelo. She worked as a manager of the River Club for 10 years, later did bookkeeping for Big Lots, Goodfellow Air Base. Annette owned and operated the Beer Garden for four years retiring in 2010. She was a former member of Sacred Heart Cathedral. Annette was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mildred Atkins.
Survivors include her husband Lonnie D. Prescott of the home; a son William Duke Covey and wife Elisa of Amarillo; two grandsons, William, Jr., and Joshua; and two-step granddaughters, Brandy Murillo, and Sonia Alonzo.
