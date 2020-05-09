Services
Visitation
Monday, May 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Fairmount Cemetery
Barbara "Bobbie" Bryant Obituary
Barbara "Bobbie" Bryant

San Angelo - Barbara "Bobbie" Bryant, 76, of San Angelo, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born on September 23, 1943 in Houston, TX to Owen and Dene Fry. Bobbie attended Eldorado High School and graduated in the class of 1962. Bobbie married Jimmy on July 6, 1963 and had 4 children. She had a passion for cooking, sewing, decorating and reading. Bobbie will always be remembered for her kindness, hospitality and faith. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Jimmy and her parents, Owen and Dene. Bobbie is survived by her children, Jerry, Deana, Jimmie Lynn, Carrie and Dorin; grandchildren, Amanda, Gus, Aron, Loredana, Alex, Andrei, Asher, Adalynn and Ryan; and great grandchildren, Gracie, Jacob and Lylah. A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Fairmount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the Bryant family asks that your make a memorial donation in Bobbie's name to the . The family would also like to thank Kindred Hospice, Judith and Ann. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 9 to May 10, 2020
