1/1
Barbara Gutierrez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Gutierrez

San Angelo - Barbara Gutierrez, 55, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1965 in San Angelo, Texas to Richard & Patricia McClees. Barbara attended Central High School and graduated in the class of 1983. She later went on to obtain LVN Certification from Grayson County College. Barbara then began her career in the medical field, working for Community Express Care as an LVN. Barbara later went on to have 3 children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard & Patricia McClees. Barbara is survived by her 4 siblings, 3 children, 2 grandchildren, 5 nieces, and 4 nephews. A visitation will be held from 6-8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved