Barbara Gutierrez



San Angelo - Barbara Gutierrez, 55, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1965 in San Angelo, Texas to Richard & Patricia McClees. Barbara attended Central High School and graduated in the class of 1983. She later went on to obtain LVN Certification from Grayson County College. Barbara then began her career in the medical field, working for Community Express Care as an LVN. Barbara later went on to have 3 children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard & Patricia McClees. Barbara is survived by her 4 siblings, 3 children, 2 grandchildren, 5 nieces, and 4 nephews. A visitation will be held from 6-8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store