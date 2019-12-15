Services
San Angelo - Barbara J. Oberdier, age 90, entered into rest on Thursday December 12, 2019. Barbara was born June 2, 1929 in San Angelo, Texas to Dovie Williams and Imon Miller Hicks. She married her beloved husband; Claire Haynes Oberdier on March 11, 1949 in Kentucky. They spent 33 years by each other's side until his passing in December of 1981. In her free time, Barbara enjoyed playing bridge with friends, especially in her later years. She will be missed dearly by her family, friends, and anyone who had the privilege of knowing her. Barbara is survived by; daughters Rebecca Jenkins and husband Albert Thomas; and Delana Bell and husband Mitchell; and granddaughters Cathy and Shelly Jenkins. A visitation for Barbara will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Johnson's Funeral Home. A graveside service will occur Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 12:00 PM. All condolences for Barbara are to be sent to 505 East Ash Lane Euless, Texas. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com for the Oberdier family.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019
