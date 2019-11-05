|
|
Barbara Jo Hodges
San Angelo - Barbara Jo Hodges, 87, of San Angelo, TX passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. Barbara was born August 16, 1932 to Loren and Josie Lee Alexander. She graduated from Central High School in Oklahoma City, OK. She married the love of her life, David Hodges, April 15, 1954. The couple welcomed two children, David Phillip and Diane Elizabeth. After the passing of their son, they jumped at the opportunity to adopt and raise their granddaughters Kristen and Kelly. Barbara spent her days on the golf course with her dear friends at Bentwood Country Club. Barbara prominently displayed her three hole-in-one trophies much to the chagrin of her husband. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Her favorite pastime was at home reading or watching OU football games with her puppy dogs Adeline, Sadie and Miss Hattie. She is survived by her husband David of 65 years of marriage; her granddaughters, Kristen Bratton and Kelly Ann Marcano; and her great grandchildren, Haylee Zetzman and Amelie Clemens. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the chapel of Johnson's Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019