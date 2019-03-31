|
Barry Dean English
San Angelo, TX
Barry Dean English, 55, of Barnhart, Texas, passed away on March 26, 2019. Barry was an Eighth Generation Texan, he was a man's man. He was a soldier of God's army. He loved the land and what it stood for. Do it right the first time and no short-cuts. He always believed in being fair and honest.
Come visit Barry between 4 pm through 6 pm on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held at 2 PM, Monday, April 1, 2019 at Shaffer Funeral Home, Reverend Wendel Elliott and Hank Elliott will be officiating. Burial will follow the funeral at Rest Haven Cemetery in Barnhart, Texas. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
Barry was born in Alpine, Texas on March 28, 1963 he graduated from Fort Stockton High School in 1981.
Barry was married to Beckie Ruth Jones English on March 6, 2004. They have been married 15 years.
Barry was a working cowboy for Bill PFluger seventeen years and was a ranch foreman for Irion Munson Ranch for fifteen years.
Barry is survived by his lovely wife, Beckie Ruth, his mother, Rosa Lynn Cash English, Brothers Ben and Cathy English, Lyndon and Laurie English, and sister Regina and Fabian Sutton. Five nephews, Logan English, Layne English, Foy Boyd, Levi English and Ethan English, five great-nephews and one great-niece. An adoring aunt and uncle - Eleanor and Kenneth Baylor.
Barry is preceded in death by his father, Edward Benton English III.
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 31, 2019